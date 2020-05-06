X-Press Feeders appoints new CEO

X-Press Feeders appoints new CEO

May 6th, 2020 Asia, Containers, Operations 0 comments

Singapore-based feeder boxship operator X-Press Feeders has announced that Shmuel Yoskovitz has become the new CEO of the company.

Yoskovitz was CFO of X-Press and takes over the position of Tim Hartnoll, who had stepped back into the role in 2017 after Tristan Howitt left the company. Hartnoll will move back to his role of executive chairman.

“I’m turning 65 in May and I am now most keen on ensuring that the dynamism of X-Press is maintained into the future. So I have decided to hand the role of CEO to Shmuel, which will enable me to function at a higher level as chairman of the group,” Hartnoll said.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.