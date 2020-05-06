X-Press Feeders appoints new CEO

Singapore-based feeder boxship operator X-Press Feeders has announced that Shmuel Yoskovitz has become the new CEO of the company.

Yoskovitz was CFO of X-Press and takes over the position of Tim Hartnoll, who had stepped back into the role in 2017 after Tristan Howitt left the company. Hartnoll will move back to his role of executive chairman.

“I’m turning 65 in May and I am now most keen on ensuring that the dynamism of X-Press is maintained into the future. So I have decided to hand the role of CEO to Shmuel, which will enable me to function at a higher level as chairman of the group,” Hartnoll said.