X-Press Feeders denies TransLiner speculation

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 8, 2020
The next round of consolidation within the feeder space may not be happening quite as fast as reported.

X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest container feeder company, has distanced itself from speculation carried on this site yesterday that it is close to sealing the acquisition of Singapore-based NVOCC TransLiner.

A spokesperson for the company said the group had no interest in TransLiner except for it being one of its customers.

“X-Press Feeders is and shall remain as a global common carrier, providing an open network of feeder services for all container operators,” the spokesperson stated.

X-Press Feeders’ position as the world’s largest feeder operator is coming under threat with all the recent acquisitions announced by rival Unifeeder, a shipping line owned by terminal operator DP World.

