AsiaContainers

X-Press Feeders orders 7,000 teu quartet

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 27, 2021
0 307 Less than a minute
X-Press Feeders

Sea Consortium, the parent of Singapore-based X-Press Feeders, has contracted Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding to build four 7,000 teu containerships.

X-Press Feeders is the largest independent common carrier in the world with a fleet of more than 110 vessels, including 43 fully owned. Alphaliner lists the carrier as the 17th largest in the world.

Earlier this month, parent Sea Consortium signed shipbuilding contracts with China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for the construction of three 3,100 teu containerships.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 27, 2021
0 307 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button