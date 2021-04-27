X-Press Feeders orders 7,000 teu quartet

Sea Consortium, the parent of Singapore-based X-Press Feeders, has contracted Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding to build four 7,000 teu containerships.

X-Press Feeders is the largest independent common carrier in the world with a fleet of more than 110 vessels, including 43 fully owned. Alphaliner lists the carrier as the 17th largest in the world.

Earlier this month, parent Sea Consortium signed shipbuilding contracts with China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for the construction of three 3,100 teu containerships.