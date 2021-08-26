X-Press Feeders snaps up Jebsen boxship

Sea Consortium-controlled feeder operator X-Press Feeders has purchased the 2006-built Gerrit Braren from Jebsen Shipping.

Multiple brokers report the Tim Hartnoll-led company is paying the German owner $25m for the 1,682 teu ship, formerly known as Mediterranean Sea.

According to VesselsValue, X-Press Feeders currently has 15 newbuilds on order, ranging from 2,700 teu to 7,000 teu and is expected to deliver the 2007-built X Press Khyber sold to MSC earlier this year.