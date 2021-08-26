AsiaContainers

X-Press Feeders snaps up Jebsen boxship

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 26, 2021
0 271 Less than a minute
Arkon Allied Container

Sea Consortium-controlled feeder operator X-Press Feeders has purchased the 2006-built Gerrit Braren from Jebsen Shipping.

Multiple brokers report the Tim Hartnoll-led company is paying the German owner $25m for the 1,682 teu ship, formerly known as Mediterranean Sea.

According to VesselsValue, X-Press Feeders currently has 15 newbuilds on order, ranging from 2,700 teu to 7,000 teu and is expected to deliver the 2007-built X Press Khyber sold to MSC earlier this year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 26, 2021
0 271 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button