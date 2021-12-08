AsiaContainersOperations

X-Press Pearl salvage operation to get underway

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 8, 2021
0 54 1 minute read
Sri Lanka Air Force

X-Press Feeders, operators of the container ship X-Press Pearl, has signed a contract with Shanghai Salvage Company (SCC)for the removal of the wreck, which is lying off the west coast of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Resolve Marine has commenced the recovery of the containers and debris that were lost overboard during the vessel fire and subsequent sinking. The debris has been identified through side-scan sonar operations, undertaken during July and August.

Sri Lankan authorities have submitted their second compensation claim, which is being reviewed by the vessel owner’s P&I Club.

“We continue to work with the Sri Lankan authorities towards the repatriation of the eight remaining crew members who are currently housed at a hotel in Colombo. We are eager to get them home to be reunited with their families,” X-Press Feeders stated in an update on the casualty.

The 2,700 teu X-Press Pearl caught fire in May. The burnt-out ship eventually sank in shallow waters, with tons of cargo spilling on to Sri Lanka’s shoreline.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 8, 2021
0 54 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button