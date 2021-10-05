AmericasEuropeOffshore

Xodus acquires Ocean Geo Solutions

Xodus

UK energy consultancy Xodus has expanded its global footprint with the acquisition of Houston-based data interpretation consultancy Ocean Geo Solutions (OGS), adding capabilities in geophysical data processing, interpretation and reporting.

OGS assesses seabed and subsurface conditions for hazards ahead of deep-water drilling operations and the installation of pipelines, cables and structures, providing its specialist services to oil and gas operators and offshore wind developers.

OGS’ current workforce will continue to operate out of its Houston office. This includes managers and former owners, Michael Pentland and Andrew Haigh, who bring more than 70 years of combined experience to Xodus.

Xodus currently has offices in Houston and Boston in the US. The OGS deal marks a step in growing the company’s capabilities and services in the Gulf of Mexico with further plans to increase headcount in the region over the coming months.

