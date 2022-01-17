ContainersGreater China

Yang Ming board approves fleet expansion plans

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 17, 2022
0 11 Less than a minute
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Yang Ming, the world’s ninth largest container shipping company, is spending some of the bumper profits it made last year.

The Taiwanese company has announced it is ordering five 15,000 teu ships. Details of where and when have yet to be revealed.

Yang Ming management has also decided to raise its year-end bonuses for its employees to 12 months of wages on average and to raise salaries by about 4%, after 2021’s record performance.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 17, 2022
0 11 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button