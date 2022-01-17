Yang Ming board approves fleet expansion plans

Yang Ming, the world’s ninth largest container shipping company, is spending some of the bumper profits it made last year.

The Taiwanese company has announced it is ordering five 15,000 teu ships. Details of where and when have yet to be revealed.

Yang Ming management has also decided to raise its year-end bonuses for its employees to 12 months of wages on average and to raise salaries by about 4%, after 2021’s record performance.