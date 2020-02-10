Yang Ming boxship arrested in Australia over pollution cleanup debt

February 10th, 2020 Greater China, Operations 0 comments

Taiwanese shipping line Yang Ming Marine Transport’s 4,250 teu containership YM Eternity was arrested at Port Botany in Australia on Sunday at the request of Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

AMSA claimed that Yang Ming had refused to pay up to AUD$20m ($13.4m) of clean-up costs after its containership YM Efficiency lost 81 containers off the Hunter Coast in 2018, causing debris to wash up on beaches throughout the region.

Mick Kinley, CEO of AMSA, said the arrest of YM Eternity shows that AMSA will not allow international shipping companies to pollute Australian waters without consequence.

Currently 60 containers have been identified, five containers have been recovered while a further 16 are still missing.

In December 2019, AMSA signed a $15m contract with Ardent to carry out clean-up operations for the 60 containers. Work will start in March and is expected to be completed within a month.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

