Yang Ming chairman Bronson Hsieh retires

Taiwanese shipping line Yang Ming Marine Transport has appointed Cheng Cheng-mount as its new chairman, replacing Bronson Hsieh who has retired.

One of the best known Asian names in container shipping, Hsieh is a shipping veteran in Taiwan, having served Evergreen Group as vice chairman before joining Yang Ming as chairman in 2016.

New chairman Cheng comes from a financial background, having served as chief economist of Citibank Taiwan, president of Academy of Banking and Finance, and vice chairman of the government’s Financial Supervisory Commission.

Prior to the appointment, Cheng was already a director of Yang Ming.

Yang Ming Marine Transport, controlled by the Taiwanese government, is the ninth largest containerline in the world in terms of capacity according to Alphaliner data.

