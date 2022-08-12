Yang Ming extends charters on five Seaspan containerships

Yang Ming Marine Transport has extended the charters of five neo-panamax containerships from Seaspan, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Taiwanese containerline has declared an option on Seaspan’s 14,000 teu quintet to keep them for two more years in a deal worth up to $130m.

Yang Ming is ranked as the ninth largest liner operator, according to Alphaliner. It operates a fleet of 94 ships, of which 51 are owned and has five 15,000 teu LNG-fuelled units set to deliver in 2024 and 2025.

The Taipei-listed firm logged a net profit of $4.04bn in the first six months of 2022 on consolidated revenues of $7.5bn.