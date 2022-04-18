Yang Ming opts for first LNG-fuelled newbuilds

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has opted for its first LNG propulsion for its latest batch of newbuilds.

Five 15,000 teu ships that the Taiwanese liner decided to order in January will now come equipped with dual fuel engines.

“By using clean energy, Yang Ming has taken another step to address climate change and move on to low-carbon transitions, thereby protecting Mother Earth in the years to come,” Yang Ming, the world’s ninth largest liner, stated in a release.