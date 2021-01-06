Yang Ming sets up in France

Taiwanese shipping line Yang Ming Marine Transport has set up a new subsidiary with integrated shipping and logistics provider NAXCO Group in France named Yang Ming (France) as part of its strategy to reinforce regional development.

According to Yang Ming, it has deployed several weekly service routes on Asia-Europe, Asia- Mediterranean, Intra Europe and Trans-Atlantic trades, with regular services to and from Port of Le Havre and Port of Fos-sur-Mer, and the new subsidiary will help the company to proactively expand local market and raise the company’s market share in Europe and the Mediterranean region.

The head office of Yang Ming (France) is located in Le Havre, with a branch office in Marseille. The subsidiary began operations on January 1.

Alphaliner ranks Yang Ming as the ninth largest containerline in the world in terms of capacity. The company currently operates a fleet of 90 ships with total capacity of around 617,400 teu.