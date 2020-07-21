Yang Ming signs for three 11,500 teu Japanese newbuilds

Brokers report Shoei Kisen has tapped sister company Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan’s largest shipyard, to construct three 11,500 teu ships for 2022 delivery. The vessels will go on charter to Taiwan’s Yang Ming.

Yang Ming has a long history of tapping Japanese yards and tonnage providers for its fleet mix.

The orders will take Yang Ming, the world’s ninth largest liner company, past the 600,000 slots mark.

Orders for boxships above 10,000 teu have all but disappeared this year as the liner industry fights to keep a lid on overcapacity concerns.