ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Yang Ming signs for three 11,500 teu Japanese newbuilds

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 21, 2020
0 61 Less than a minute

Brokers report Shoei Kisen has tapped sister company Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan’s largest shipyard, to construct three 11,500 teu ships for 2022 delivery. The vessels will go on charter to Taiwan’s Yang Ming.

Yang Ming has a long history of tapping Japanese yards and tonnage providers for its fleet mix. 

The orders will take Yang Ming, the world’s ninth largest liner company, past the 600,000 slots mark. 

Orders for boxships above 10,000 teu have all but disappeared this year as the liner industry fights to keep a lid on overcapacity concerns. 

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close