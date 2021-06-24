Yangzijiang bags $715m in newbuild orders

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has sealed new shipbuilding contracts for fourteen vessels worth $715m, adding to its best year since 2008.

The orders, scheduled for delivery between 2022 and 2024, are made up of mostly containerships, consisting of two 11,800 teu, five 3,500 teu and two 2,400 teu. Other orders include one 9,150 dwt chemical tanker, one 29,800 dwt self-loading bulk carrier and three 40,000 cu m LPG carriers.

The LPG carriers are a breakthrough in the clean energy vessels arena for the Singapore-listed shipbuilder – ordered by Germany’s Hartmann Reederei. The trio will be built by its joint venture arm, YangziMitsui Shipbuilding (YAMIC).

“Yangzijiang’s clinching of its maiden batch of 40,000 cu m LPG carriers marks a breakthrough for the group and a recognition towards the group’s strengths in the design and building of clean energy vessels,” commented Ren Letian, executive chairman and CEO of the group.

With these latest wins, year-to-date in 2021, Yangzijiang has secured new orders for 89 vessels worth $4.72bn, adding to its largest order wins, based on total contract value, since 2008.