Yangzijiang chairman returns from confidential government investigation

December 23rd, 2019 Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

Ren Yuanlin, chairman of China’s largest private shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, has finished assisting the government with unspecified investigations and returned home according to Chinese financial media Caixin.

In August, Yangzijiang announced that Ren took a leave of absence to help authorities with an unspecified confidential investigation.

Ren Letian, the CEO of Yangzijiang, assumed the chairman role left by his father during the investigation period.

There had been rumours suggesting Ren was involved in the government’s anti-corruption investigations into Liu Jianguo, former party secretary of Jingjiang City, where Yangzijiang’s production areas are located. Liu was also said to have close ties with Yangzijiang, having also served as the chairman of the management committee of the Jiangsu Yuanlin Charity Foundation set up by Ren Yuanlin.

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced on December 20 that it has completed the investigations into Liu Jianguo. Liu has been officially arrested and will be prosecuted on corruption charges.

