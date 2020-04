Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s 66-year-old executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has stepped down to pursue other career opportunities, according to an announcement. His role will be filled by his son, the yard’s CEO Ren Letian, 38.

Last year the elder Ren spent four months through to late December assisting authorities in a confidential probe in Beijing with his son filling in for him.

Singapore-listed Yangzijiang is the largest private shipbuilder in China.