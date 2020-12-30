Yangzijiang secures orders for 24,000 teu boxship pair

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has announced that it has secured a contract to build two 24,000 teu containerships.

The order was announced when Chinese leasing house Bank of Communications Financial Leasing also ordered four 24,000 teu ships at Jiangnan Shipyard and Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding this week.

All the six vessels are believed to be ordered for MSC charter.

The vessels will be the largest contaienrships Yangzijiang has ever built.

“The orders for the 24,000 teu containership concluded our 2020 on a strong note. Following our successful delivery of the six valemax iron ore carriers, the largest dry bulkers in the world, we are now aspired to achieve another milestone in containership building,” said Ren Letian, CEO of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.