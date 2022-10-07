Greater ChinaShipyards

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags 22 newbuild orders

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 7, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has sealed new shipbuilding contracts for 22 vessels worth around $2.5bn, taking its total orderbook over the $10bn mark.

The orders are made up of twelve LNG dual-fuel 16,000 teu containerships, linked to Soren Toft-led Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and ten bulk carriers, consisting of four 32,000 dwt and six 66,000 dwt units.

With these latest wins, year-to-date, the Singapore-listed company has secured new orders for 40 vessels worth around $3.6bn, well past its FY2022 target of $2bn. Yangzijiang’s orderbook has also been lifted to $10.27bn, from $8.13bn as of August 2022.

Yangzijiang is one of the largest private shipbuilders in China with yards in Jiangsu Province, along the Yangtze River. It recently paved the way for its entry into the LNG carrier sector by landing a technical assistance and license agreement with French membrane containment system designer GTT. CSSC-affiliated Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is currently the country’s top LNG carrier builder.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 7, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button