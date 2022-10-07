Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags 22 newbuild orders

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has sealed new shipbuilding contracts for 22 vessels worth around $2.5bn, taking its total orderbook over the $10bn mark.

The orders are made up of twelve LNG dual-fuel 16,000 teu containerships, linked to Soren Toft-led Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and ten bulk carriers, consisting of four 32,000 dwt and six 66,000 dwt units.

With these latest wins, year-to-date, the Singapore-listed company has secured new orders for 40 vessels worth around $3.6bn, well past its FY2022 target of $2bn. Yangzijiang’s orderbook has also been lifted to $10.27bn, from $8.13bn as of August 2022.

Yangzijiang is one of the largest private shipbuilders in China with yards in Jiangsu Province, along the Yangtze River. It recently paved the way for its entry into the LNG carrier sector by landing a technical assistance and license agreement with French membrane containment system designer GTT. CSSC-affiliated Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is currently the country’s top LNG carrier builder.