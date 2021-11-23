Yangzijiang Shipping books four bulkers at Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding

Yangzijiang Shipping has placed an order at Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, the joint venture between China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Japan’s Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, for the construction of four 82,300 dwt bulk carriers.

No price was revealed for Lloyd’s Register-classed newbuilds, scheduled to deliver in 2023.

Yangzijiang Shipping is a subsidiary of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, one of the largest private shipbuilding companies in China with five shipyards in Jiangsu Province, along the Yangtze River.

The partially in-house deal follows the recent delivery of another 82,300 dwt bulker to Mitsui through the same joint venture arm.

At the end of the third quarter, the Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding reported order wins for 124 vessels worth $7.41bn in 2021 and an outstanding orderbook of $8.86bn for 165 vessels.