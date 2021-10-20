Yanmar claims world’s first high-pressure hydrogen bunkering

Japan’s Yanmar Power Technology (YPT), a group company of Yanmar, said it has conducted the world’s first 70 MPa high-pressure hydrogen refueling of a ship using a demonstration test boat equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system.

The 70 MPa high-pressure hydrogen refueling was carried out in cooperation with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, using a specially licensed high-pressure facility and a newly developed prototype long hydrogen refueling hose.

The test boat cruised on a route around the island of the Osaka-Kansai World Exposition 2025. According to Yanmar The 70 MPa high-pressure refueling resulted in more than three times longer cruising time compared to the previous refueling process. The company plans to use the results for the market deployment of hydrogen fuel cell systems as well as for the study of hydrogen refueling infrastructure for ships.

YPT is developing a 300kW-class maritime fuel cell system incorporating fuel cell modules supplied by Toyota. The company said it aims to obtain type approval from classification societies so that the system can be installed in various types of ships ahead of a market launch in 2023.