Greater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Yantian expansion plans unveiled

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 3, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
YICT

At a time that its port is suffering unprecedented congestion brought on by extreme demand and a local outbreak of Covid-19, Hutchinson Ports has announced a big expansion at Yantian, the Hong Kong company’s first overseas terminal.

Hutchison will develop a new terminal on the eastern side of the Yantian International Container Terminals in Shenzhen. Yantian East International Container Terminals will be spread across 120 ha and will feature 1,470 m of quayside.

A Covid-19 outbreak around Yantian Port late last month has seen boxships weigh anchor in the South China Sea and others switch port calls.

Yantian – located to the east of Shenzhen – was Hutchison’s first terminal to open outside of Hong Kong back in 1994. The port handled 13.34m teu last year.

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 3, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button