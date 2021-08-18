Yantian Port Group takes over Brightoil’s Zhoushan bunkering facility

State-owned Yantian Port Group has taken over a 19m barrel oil storage facility located in the Zhoushan archipelago from financially troubled Brightoil Petroleum Holdings.

The facility includes a VLCC-class terminal and it is slated to be up and running by the end of the year.

Yantian Port Group recently won a bunker licence in Shenzhen. Zhoushan is rapidly positioning itself as China’s dominant bunkering hub.