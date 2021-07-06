Yara Marine buys Swedish fuel efficiency firm Lean Marine

Scandinavian scrubber manufacturer Yara Marine Technologies has purchased Lean Marine, a provider of software and hardware solutions for fuel-saving and performance management for vessels.

Lean Marine’s solutions, FuelOpt and Fleet Analytics have already been installed on more than 200 vessels and are said to improve operational efficiency, with potential fuel consumption and CO2 emission savings of up to 25%.

The Swedish firm will continue to offer these systems as part of Yara Marine backed by its global service and support infrastructure.

“We strive towards the same goal – a greener maritime industry – and that made us a natural match. We are now ready to move our solutions into the next phase of rapid expansion, in a global market, where the frontrunners will show the way,” said Mikael Laurin, CEO of Lean Marine.

Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies, said that the addition of Lean Marine’s solutions is an important step in the company’s journey to expand its portfolio of green technologies.

“We have spent more than a year analysing dozens of system providers, but no one comes close to what we found at Lean Marine. The savings offered by their technologies made our engineers’ hearts skip a beat,” Koniordos stated.

“We already see several interesting synergies between us,” Laurin added. “For instance, the integration of wind-assisted propulsion and conventional propulsion systems requires a smart solution, one that is able to dynamically adjust engine power, pitch propeller, and route for real time optimisation of fuel efficiency. This is a very interesting arena now that Yara Marine is bringing WindWings to the market.”