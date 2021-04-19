Yara Marine to market BAR Tech wind power for ships

Marine engineering consultancy BAR Technologies has partnered with Scandinavian scrubber manufacturer Yara Marine to bring WindWings technology, an alternative propulsion solution for larger vessels, to global shipping market.

The partnership will see Yara Marine offer WindWings in its portfolio to shipowners and manage the value chain of procurement, construction, installation, service and training. This will include WindWings for the first commercial retrofit to a Cargill vessel, expected for delivery in 2022.

According to BAR Tech, WindWings offers up to a 30% reduction in fuel consumption for bulk carriers, tankers and other large shipping vessels, by combining wind propulsion with route optimisation. WindWings features large solid wing sails that measure up to 45 m in height, fitted to the deck of bulk cargo ships to harness the power of the wind.

John Cooper, CEO, BAR Technologies, said: “Working with Yara to deliver the first installation of WindWings for Cargill sets the benchmark as a true industry first, and we believe that the combination of expertise afforded by all parties marks out the technology for long-term commercial success.

“Moving forward, the time is right for WindWings to be offered across the global industry, by benefitting from Yara Marine’s extensive network and experience.”

Thomas Koniordos, CEO, Yara Marine Technologies, said: “As we look to set the shipping industry on track to decarbonise, BAR Technologies’ innovative product will be a crucial step on that journey. We already have most of the value chain set up and we are getting ready to sell and deploy this breath-taking technology.”

Jan Dieleman, president, Ocean Transportation, Cargill, said: “Wind propulsion is increasingly important due to its high energy saving potential and because it works well in any combination with other devices and fuels. WindWings is a novel solution which is a great addition to our toolkit and through our partnership we will bring bespoke wind solutions to customers who are actively seeking to reduce CO2 emissions from their supply chain.”