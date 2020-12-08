Yara sets out to supply shipping with green ammonia

Norwegian fertiliser giant Yara is turning its attention to providing ammonia as a new fuel for the shipping industry.

“Ammonia is the most promising hydrogen carrier and zero-carbon shipping fuel, and Yara is the global ammonia champion,” chief executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement yesterday as his company unveiled plans to gear one of its Norwegian ammonia plants up to supply green ammonia to the shipping industry.

In October Danish utility Ørsted and Yara joined forces in developing a project in the Netherlands aiming at replacing fossil hydrogen with renewable hydrogen in the production of ammonia.

In September the International Energy Agency released a long-term energy transition forecast, drilling down into individual industrial sectors, with ammonia touted to be the long-term winner in today’s battle for shipping fuel supremacy.