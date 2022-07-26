Yards toy with adding capacity

Surging newbuild orders and an escalating backlog have prompted the question of the possible reopening of some mothballed shipyards, or even setting up new ones to snare new construction deals.

South Korea's HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), has recently moved to reopen its Gunsan shipyard on the west coast of South Korea. HD Hyundai will relaunch the massive yard that closed in 2017, most likely in January next year for block building.

Another South Korean s...