Yasa in for DACKS ultramax pair

Yasa Shipping has placed an order at Chinese yard Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) for two ultramax bulk carriers.

The Turkish shipowner is paying around $66m for the pair, set to deliver in 2023. Brokers report Yara will pay a premium because of complex specifications and rapid delivery as many yards, particularly in China, are experiencing production difficulties.

The 64,000 dwt newbuild vessels are designed to meet the requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 and bring Yasa’s fleet to 30 ships. The company currently has seven bulkers on order, ranging between 37,000 and 85,000 dwt.

The ultramax segment has attracted the focus of buyers as of late, with China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Leasing) recently ordering nine ships at New Dayang Shipbuilding in a deal worth up to $261m, while Turkey’s Ciner ordered four 63,000 dwt vessels at New Dayang.