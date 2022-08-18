EuropePorts and Logistics

Yilport hires Boris Wenzel as part of bid to become a top 10 global container terminal operator

Port operator Yilport Holding has found a well known veteran of the sector to work with its founder as co-CEO.

Boris Wenzel has been tapped to become co-CEO with Robert Yildirim as well as chief strategy and investment officer.

Wenzel brings with him a wealth of experience of more than 20 years in the port industry as chief executive where he held senior leadership roles in Europe and Asia, working for the likes of PSA International, CMA CGM, Macquarie and JP Morgan along the way.

“I am very honoured and excited to join Yilport Holding to support Mr. Robert Yildirim in his vision to make it one of the top 10 global container terminal operators in the next couple of years,” Wenzel said about his new position.

