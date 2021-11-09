ContainersEuropeOperations

Yinhui boxship runs aground in Russia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 9, 2021
0 164
Russian Ministry of Emergency

Panama-flagged containership Rise Shine ran aground at about 05.00 hrs local time off the coast of Nakhodka, Russia after a leak in the engine room.

Russian rescuers have evacuated the crew of the 2000-built vessel, which was en route from Ningbo in China to Port Vostochny. The boxship, owned by Hong Kong-based Yinhui Ship Management, has 14 crewmembers onboard. No injuries have been reported.

It is reported that there are no dangerous goods in containers and no oil spills were noticed near the 518 teu vessel.

Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) said that the vessel suffered damage but has not broken apart as initially reported.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

