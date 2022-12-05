Yinson agrees new Angola FPSO deal

Malaysian floater operator Yinson has sealed an agreement with Azule Energy to start preliminary activities related to floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Agogo Integrated West Hub development offshore Angola.

The deal outlines both parties’ interests in starting preliminary work in order to meet the project schedule while finalising firm contract(s) for the project.

Yinson said the agreement with BP and Eni Angolan joint venture is valid for 60 days and worth around $218m.

The final deal, if reached, would see Yinson responsible for the provision, operation and maintenance of the Agogo FPSO which will be located in the West Hub part of Block 15/06 in Angola to process oil and gas.

Earlier in July, Yinson also entered into an exclusivity agreement with BP for reserving an FPSO Nganhurra, for use in the proposed 10-well subsea Palas, Astrea and Juno oil fields in Block 31 offshore Angola.

Under the agreement, Yinson allocated the FPSO until December 31, 2022, with an option for BP to extend until June 30, 2023, whilst the parties negotiate a contract to convert, operate, maintain and lease the FPSO for the project. The lease and operate contract, which is anticipated to include a 10-year fixed term, is expected to be executed by the end of 2024 subsequent to BP reaching a final investment decision.