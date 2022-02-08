Yinson firms up Petrobras FPSO deal

Malaysian FPSO operator has signed firm contracts with Brazil’s Petrobras for the charter, operations and maintenance of the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Maria Quitéria, formerly known as FPSO Integrado Parque das Baleias, in the North Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The deal follows two letters of intent for the project that were awarded in November last year. The estimated aggregate value of the contracts is equivalent to $5.2bn while the contract period is for 22.5 years from the date of final acceptance.

FPSO Maria Quitéria is Yinson’s second project award from Petrobras and the third project award in Brazil.

Yinson CEO offshore production, Flemming Grønnegaard, stated: “The experience that Yinson has gained so far through the FPSO Anna Nery project, which was awarded by Petrobras in 2019, has proven invaluable, and we are confident that this will serve as the backbone for the successful delivery of FPSO Maria Quitéria.

“At the heart of this project is Yinson and Petrobras’ joint aspiration towards tackling world climate issues. We look forward to implementing low emission designs that were a key consideration of FPSO Maria Quitéria’s design scope and begin realising Yinson’s zero emission FPSO concept, which is an important component in Yinson’s Climate Goals Roadmap,” added Flemming.