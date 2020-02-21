Home Sector Offshore Yinson secures LOI for Ghana FPSO from Aker Energy February 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Aker Energy for the provision of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Pecan development project offshore Ghana.

According to Yinson Holdings, its affiliate companies Yinson Production West Africa Ltd, Yinson Gazania Production and Yinson Gazania Operations have received the LOI for a bareboat charter party agreement as well as an operation and maintenance agreement.

The primary term of the contracts is for a period of 10 years, and five one-year extension options are included. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

Yinson currently has the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO operating in Ghanaian waters. The vessel has been working for ENI since 2017.