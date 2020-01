Home Sector Offshore Yinson secures short-term FPSO extension at Lam Son January 7th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Malaysian FPSO operator Yinson Holdings has secured another extension to the charter contract with Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp (PTSC) for operations at the Lam Son Field.

The extension is for for just 15 days and will see the FPSO PTSC Lam Son continue to work with PTSC through to January 15.

The value of the extension is around $750,000.