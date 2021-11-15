Yinson wins Parque das Baleias FPSO contract from Petrobras

Malaysia’s Yinson Production has signed a letter of intent to provide an FPSO to Petrobras for the Parque das Baleias project, located in the northern part of the Campos Basin. Charter and service contracts will commence with delivery of the unit and last for 22 years and 6 months.

The FPSO, to be installed in the Jubarte field, is scheduled to start production in the last quarter of 2024. The unit will have the capacity to process 100,000 barrels of oil and 5m cubic metres of gas per day.

Petrobras said the project foresees the interconnection of 17 wells to the FPSO, nine of them oil producers and eight water injectors, through a subsea infrastructure composed of flexible pipelines, electro-hydraulic umbilicals and wet Christmas trees.

Lim Chern Yuan, CEO of Yinson Group, commented: “Brazil is a region of paramount importance to Yinson and we are committed to giving our very best in order to contribute to the advancement of the country’s energy industry.”