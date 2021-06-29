Dry bulk tonnage remains in high demand and prices have firmed throughout June. A summer lull in buying interest looks unlikely as owners race to bag ships.

“It still feels like you need to shoot in front of the bird, rather than pricing at where it was before. But more and more buyers are understanding that now,” says one Asia-based S&P broker.

“The focus from our perspective has once again been dry bulk,” says Rebecca Galanopoulos Jones, head of research at London-based Alibra Shipp...