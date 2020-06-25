AmericasEuropeGas

YPF declares force majeure on contract for Exmar’s Tango FLNG

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles June 26, 2020
0 11 Less than a minute

Belgian gas shipping firm Exmar has received notice from  Argentine energy company YPF declaring force majeure on the charter contract for the Tango FLNG.

YPF is claiming the effects of Covid-19 has hampered its ability to perform its obligations under the agreement, including the ability to pay invoices due for services performed since mid-March 2020.

Exmar says it considers the notice to be unlawful, and is currently considering its best option to defend its interests.

Previously named Caribbean FLNG, the 2017-built Tango FLNG was contracted by YPF in November 2018 under a 10-year agreement to produce and export LNG from the Vaca Muerta source at the Neuquén Basin in Argentina.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close