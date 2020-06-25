YPF declares force majeure on contract for Exmar’s Tango FLNG

Belgian gas shipping firm Exmar has received notice from Argentine energy company YPF declaring force majeure on the charter contract for the Tango FLNG.

YPF is claiming the effects of Covid-19 has hampered its ability to perform its obligations under the agreement, including the ability to pay invoices due for services performed since mid-March 2020.

Exmar says it considers the notice to be unlawful, and is currently considering its best option to defend its interests.

Previously named Caribbean FLNG, the 2017-built Tango FLNG was contracted by YPF in November 2018 under a 10-year agreement to produce and export LNG from the Vaca Muerta source at the Neuquén Basin in Argentina.