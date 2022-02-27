Zakher Marine adds pair of jackup barges to fleet

Abu Dhabi-based Zakher Marine International (ZMI) has expanded its liftboat fleet that serves the Gulf Cooperation Council, Southeast Asia and Europe, having acquired two jackup barges for an undisclosed sum.

The QMS Marwa, formerly known as Matsu has been acquired from Seafox Operations. The Dutch firm bought the 2019-built jackup barge for $50m, according to VesselsValue data.

The MB 213, renamed QMS Surprise X, was picked up from compatriot Mutawa Marine Works, which snapped up the 2020-built unit in a resale deal for a reported price of $26m.

“The QMS Marwa is another addition to ZMI’s DP2 class fleet of 25 units, which places ZMI as the market leader in the jackup-barge space with the region’s most versatile fleet. Furthermore, the addition of the QMS Surprise X with its large accommodation capabilities gives our clients more options in terms of meeting their growing project demands for additional manpower without sacrificing accommodation space,” the company said in a statement.