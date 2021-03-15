Middle EastOffshoreOffshore Wind

Zakher Marine enters offshore wind sector with Chinese jackup contract

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 15, 2021
0 136 Less than a minute

Abu Dhabi-based Zakher Marine International (ZMI) has secured a contract for the deployment of a jackup rig in China.

The company’s QMS Gladiator jackup rig has arrived in China to carry out work for an offshore wind installation project. 

The contract is valued at $110m, and marks the company’s entry into the offshore renewable market.

“We are very proud to be the first company from the GCC to work closely with the Chinese government to provide jack-ups and testament that we are on track to deliver our growth plans, expanding into new geographies and renewables business,” said Zakher Marine managing director Ali El Ali.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 15, 2021
0 136 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button