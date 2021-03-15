Zakher Marine enters offshore wind sector with Chinese jackup contract

Abu Dhabi-based Zakher Marine International (ZMI) has secured a contract for the deployment of a jackup rig in China.

The company’s QMS Gladiator jackup rig has arrived in China to carry out work for an offshore wind installation project.

The contract is valued at $110m, and marks the company’s entry into the offshore renewable market.

“We are very proud to be the first company from the GCC to work closely with the Chinese government to provide jack-ups and testament that we are on track to deliver our growth plans, expanding into new geographies and renewables business,” said Zakher Marine managing director Ali El Ali.