Zeaborn takes four Fednav ice-class bulkers under management 

Zeaborn Ship Management has won a tender to manage four handysize geared bulk carriers for Canadian operator Fednav.

The Montreal-headquartered Fednav has already delivered the 2012-built Federal Skeena to Zeaborn. The names of the three remaining ships set to join the Zeaborn shipmanagement fleet have not been disclosed.

Fednav, which operates a fleet of approximately 120 ice-class bulkers, stated that the move will help the company provide the best possible service offering for shipping requirements in an “increasingly demanding and complex maritime environment.”

The Hamburg-headquartered Zeaborn Ship Management has a strong hub in Singapore and further offices in Asia and Europe that proactively manage a fleet of containerships, bulkers, multipurpose vessels and chemical tankers.

“We have always said that we want to become long-term partners of our clients, an integral part of their organisation, tasked with executing their business. Working for and with Fednav proves that we are on the right track, and with the takeover of the first vessel, we have our work cut out to prove our worth,” said Michael Brandhoff, CEO of Zeaborn Ship Management.