Zeamarine enters restructuring

Zeamarine, the Bremen-based MPP operator, has entered restructuring, a spokesperson for the company has confirmed to Splash.

Zeamarine is part of the Zeaborn Group, the fastest growing shipping company in Germany this decade. Zeamarine’s fleet of 75 ships makes it one of the largest names in the heavylift sector.

Jan Többe, one of the founders of the group, has quit and Sven Lundehn, a restructuring specialist, has been brought in to lead Zeamarine at the behest of main shareholder, Kurt Zech.

A number of other executives have left the company recently, including Dominik Stehle, who had been Zeamarine’s chief commercial officer for just 11 months.

Zeamarine was created last year through the merger of Zeaborn Chartering and the US shipping company Intermarine. The MPP sector as a whole has been suffering from dire rates all year, while for Zeamarine in particular US tariffs are thought to have hit volumes hard.