Zesheng Shipping plans IPO

Zesheng Shipping, a tanker operator on the Yangtze River, has started the preparation work for an initial public offering on a stock exchange.

The company has commissioned Huafu Securities to assist with the planned IPO and is expected to submit an application for the listing next year.

The company is looking to expand its operations and fleet with the funds raised.

Zesheng Shipping is a joint venture between Chongqing-based Zesheng Group and China National Aviation Fuel. The company currently owns a fleet of over 50 product tankers with a focus on the transportation of dangerous chemical products.

