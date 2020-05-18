Zhangzhou Shipping moves to clear out fleet with handy bulker auction

May 18th, 2020

China’s state-run Fujian Province Zhangzhou Shipping has listed its only two vessels up for auction sale on Guangzhou Shipping Exchange.

The starting price for the 1994-built 22,100 dwt bulker Qi Chen and the 1996-built 27,900 dwt bulker Qi Sheng is $2.05m and $2.35m respectively.

Zhangzhou Shipping is a subsidiary of state-run Zhangzhou Transport Development Group. Following the sale, the company’s fleet will be entirely clear out.

 

