Zhejiang Henghui Shipping has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Yangfan Shipbuilding for the construction of a 23,000 dwt crude oil tanker.

Delivery is scheduled in 2022, and the vessel will be deployed for both domestic and Asia markets.

VesselsValue data shows Henghui Shipping owns a fleet of 7 tankers, and has one 25,000 dwt product tanker under construction at Yangfan.