Zhejiang Seaport Shipping orders feeder boxship quartet at Yangzijiang

May 29th, 2020 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

Zhejiang Seaport Shipping, the shipping unit of state-run Zhejiang Seaport Group, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of four 1,000 teu feeder boxships.

The vessels are designed by SDARI and will be deployed for domestic short sea container shipping services after delivery in November 2021 and May 2022.

Zhejiang Seaports Shipping is currently building up a containership fleet. In March, the company also ordered four 1,868 teu containerships at Yangfan Shipbuilding.

