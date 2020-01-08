Zhejiang Xiehai orders bulker quartet at Xinzhou Shipbuilding

Chinese dry bulk operator Zhejiang Xiehai Group has placed an order at Taizhou-based Xinzhou Shipbuilding for the construction of four 45,700 dwt bulk carriers.

The vessels will be classified by CCS and will be deployed for domestic operations following delivery in 2021. The total value of the contract is over RMB400m ($57.6m).

Zhejiang Xiehai Group is mainly engaged in domestic coastal and river shipping business and is also expanding into international shipping, operating a fleet of over 40 bulkers with total capacity of over 1m dwt.