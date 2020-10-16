ContainersGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Zhonggu Logistics buys PSA stake in Dongguan Container Terminal

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 16, 2020
0 52 Less than a minute

Chinese domestic container shipping major Zhonggu Logistics has take over a 49% equity stake of Dongguan Container Terminal (DCT) from Singapore’s PSA International.

The remaining 51% equity is still held by Dongguan Port Group.

DCT operates two container berths at Dongguan Port and has an annual container capacity of 1.7m teu. Zhonggu believes the deal will strengthen the strategic partnership between the company and Dongguan Port.

Zhonggu Logistics is the largest domestic container shipping company in China with a fleet of 115 ships. The company commenced an initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close