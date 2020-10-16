Zhonggu Logistics buys PSA stake in Dongguan Container Terminal

Chinese domestic container shipping major Zhonggu Logistics has take over a 49% equity stake of Dongguan Container Terminal (DCT) from Singapore’s PSA International.

The remaining 51% equity is still held by Dongguan Port Group.

DCT operates two container berths at Dongguan Port and has an annual container capacity of 1.7m teu. Zhonggu believes the deal will strengthen the strategic partnership between the company and Dongguan Port.

Zhonggu Logistics is the largest domestic container shipping company in China with a fleet of 115 ships. The company commenced an initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September.