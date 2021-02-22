Zhonggu Logistics orders eight boxships at China Merchants Jinling

Chinese feeder boxship operator Zhonggu Logistics has finalised orders for its recently announced newbuilding program of eighteen 4,600 teu boxships by ordering the last eight ships at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Earlier this month, the company also ordered ten 4,600 teu ships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The order at China Merchants Jingling is made up of six firm ships and options for another two.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first half of 2024.

The newbuilding contracts will be funded by proceeds from the IPO the company completed in September last year.

Alphaliner data shows Zhonggu Logistics operates a fleet of 116 ships with total capacity of 171,459 teu, making it the largest domestic containerline in China.