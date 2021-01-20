ContainersGreater China

Zhonggu Logistics set to order 12 boxships

Jason Jiang January 20, 2021
Chinese domestic container shipping major Zhonggu Logistics has announced a plan to choose a domestic shipyard for the construction of twelve 4,6000 teu ships.

The contract will also have options to add another six ships of the same type to the order. Total value of the contracts will be around RMB4.5bn ($695m).

The vessels are expected to be delivered in the next 2-4 years and will be deployed for domestic coastal shipping services.

The company said it will start negotiations with relevant parties for the order soon.

Alphaliner data shows Zhonggu Logistics operates a fleet of 116 ships with total capacity of 171,459 teu, making it the largest domestic containerline in China.

