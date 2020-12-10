Zhongxin Shipping orders bulker at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu

Tianjin-based Zhongxin Shipping has placed an order at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding for the construction of one 10,000 dwt bulk carrier.

The vessel will be used for domestic bulk shipping operations and delivery is scheduled in 2021.

Business registration information shows Zhongxin Shipping is a new company that was just established in December and the company’s main business scope is domestic shipping services.

The company is controlled by Lv Xiangyang, who owns another shipowning company Tianjin Jiada Shipping, which ordered a series of 9,800 dwt bulkers at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu.