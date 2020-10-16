ContainersMiddle East

ZIM appoints banking veteran as chairman

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 16, 2020
With Israeli carrier ZIM being rumoured to be exploring an IPO, the world’s eleventh largest liner has sought the services of a local banking veteran as its new chairman.

Yair Seroussi is taking over from Aharon Fogel as chair of the board at ZIM. Seroussi’s background includes stints leading Israel’s largest bank as well as heading Morgan Stanley Israel.

Splash reported in August that three foreign banks had been hired to help with a possible IPO, which will value the Eli Glickman-led company at $750m.

